ఎస్పీ బాలు ఆరోగ్యం కోసం వెంకయ్యనాయుడు విశ్వ ప్రయత్నం.. స్నేహితుడి కోసం ఆ సాధనం తెప్పించి..

English summary

M Venkaiah Naidu condolences to SP Balu: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) dies at the age of 74 who got infected due to coronavirus on August 5, 2020. Apart from this On August 5th SP Charan shared a video about sp balasubrahmanyam health condition. He died in Chennai's MGM Hospital. Apart from, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tried the best for SP Balasubrahmanyam health, condelenced with deep pain.