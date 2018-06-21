English summary

Currently Vijay Devarakonda is doing a movie with director Parasuram, which has been titled as Geetha Govindam. Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this film. The pre look poster of Geetha Govindam has been out. The makers are using unique strategy to promote the movie. Yesterday both Geetha Govindam star Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna had a funny chat over Filmfare award. But the chat was not between Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna but between Govind and Geetha.