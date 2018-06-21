 »   » అవార్డ్ ప్రభాస్ లేదా తారక్‌కు ఇవ్వాల్సింది: విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఓవరాక్షన్‌పై హీరోయిన్...

అవార్డ్ ప్రభాస్ లేదా తారక్‌కు ఇవ్వాల్సింది: విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఓవరాక్షన్‌పై హీరోయిన్...

    Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Twitter Chat Goes Viral

    'అర్జున్ రెడ్డి' సినిమాకుగాను యంగ్ హీరో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ 65వ సౌత్ ఫిల్మ్‌ఫేర్ వేడుకలో ఉత్తమ నటుడు అవార్డ్ గెలుచుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో తనతో కలిసి 'గీతా గోవిందం' మూవీలో నటిస్తున్న కన్నడ హీరోయిన్ రష్మిక... ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా విజయ్‌కు కంగ్రాట్స్ చెప్పింది. 'ఫిల్మ్ ఫేర్ బెస్ట్ యాక్టర్ అంట కదా... కంగ్రాజ్యులేషస్స్ గోవిందా' అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేసింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఇద్దరి మధ్య ఆసక్తికర కన్వర్జేషన్ జరిగింది.

    రష్మికకు సోపేసిన విజయ్

    గీతా మేడమ్.... మీతో టైమ్ గడపటం నాకు నిజమైన అవార్డ్ మేడమ్. ఇవి వస్తుంటాయి పోతుంటాయి అంటూ రష్మికకు సోపేసే ప్రయత్నం చేశాడు విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.

    ఈ అవార్డు నీకు కాదు... ప్రభాస్‌కో, తారక్‌కో ఇవ్వాల్సింది

    ఈగో గోవిందం... ఈ ఓవరాక్షనే తగ్గించుకోమనేది. అసలు నీకు కాదు... ప్రభాస్‌కో, తారక్‌కో ఇస్తే మాకు ఈ గోల పోయేది..... అంటూ విజయ్‌కు కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చింది రష్మిక.

    మీ లాంటి వారు ప్రేమించడం చాలు మేడమ్

    అవార్డులో ఏముంది మేడమ్, మీ లాంటి వాళ్లు నన్ను ప్రేమించడం చాలు, గీతా మేడమ్..... అంటూ విజయ్ రిప్లై ఇచ్చారు.

    రెస్పెక్ట్ ఇవ్వు...

    నాలాంటి వాళ్లా? వాళ్లు ఏంటి? ఏకవచనంతో పిలుస్తున్నావేంటి? తెలుసులే నీ గురించి... ఒక్కరు సరిపోరు నీకు, ఎవరినీ వదలవుకదా నువ్వు.... అంటూ ఫన్నీ రిప్లై ఇచ్చింది.

    సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగానే..

    గీతా, గోవిందం... పేర్లతో పిలుచుకుంటూ వీరు ఇలా ట్విట్టర్లో సంభాషించుకోవడం తమ తాజా చిత్రం ‘గీతా గోవిందం' ప్రమోషన్లో భాగమే అని స్పష్టం అవుతోంది. ఇది జరిగిన కొన్ని గంటల తర్వాత ప్రీ లుక్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    English summary
    Currently Vijay Devarakonda is doing a movie with director Parasuram, which has been titled as Geetha Govindam. Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this film. The pre look poster of Geetha Govindam has been out. The makers are using unique strategy to promote the movie. Yesterday both Geetha Govindam star Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna had a funny chat over Filmfare award. But the chat was not between Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna but between Govind and Geetha.
    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 14:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2018
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

