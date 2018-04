 »   » అరేయ్.. ఆ భాష ఏందిరా.. విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండకు నెటిజన్ల ఝలక్.. అసలేమైందంటే..

English summary

Vijay Deverakonda, who is playing a pivotal role in Mahanati, the upcoming biopic of legendary actress Savitri, faced backlash from fans for calling Savitri a 'cool chick'. The Arjun Reddy star shared a trivia about Savitri which stated that the late actress was a huge fan of race cars and once had a huge collection of vintage cars. He captioned the tweet, "What a cool chick."