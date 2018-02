English summary

One incident that went 'viral' before the word was coined, is when Mehra took Rekha to his house in Mumbai (Bombay back then) and his mother almost beat the actress up with a sandal. Rekha's biography The Untold Story, by Yasser Usman, mentions the incident. According to a filmmaker, when Vinod Mehra, Rekha's rumoured husband, took her to his house in Bombay, after getting married in Calcutta (Kolkata now), Vinod's mother was furious.