షాంపేన్ పొంగించి.... ఆ రోజుల్లో చిరంజీవి బర్త్ డే పార్టీ ఇలా.. (వైరల్ వీడియో)

    షాంపేన్ పొంగించి.... ఆ రోజుల్లో చిరంజీవి బర్త్ డే పార్టీ ఇలా.. .!

    మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి పుట్టినరోజు వేడుక అంటే ఫైవ్ స్టార్ హోటల్‌లో గ్రాండ్ పార్టీ, దేశంలో వివిధ సినీ పరిశ్రమలకు చెందిన ప్రముఖులు హాజరవ్వడం లాంటివి ఉంటాయి. ఆ మధ్య జరిగిన మెగాస్టార్ 60వ పుట్టినరోజు వేడుక జరిగిన తీరు అందుకు ప్రత్యక్ష ఉదాహరణ. మరి ఆయన స్థాయికి ఆ మాత్రం హడావుడి లేకుంటే ఎలా?.... కానీ 30 ఏళ్ల క్రితం పరిస్థితి ఇందుకు పూర్తిగా భిన్నం. అప్పటికి ఆయన మెగాస్టార్ హోదా సాధించలేదు... అప్‌కమింగ్ స్టార్ హోదాలోనే ఉన్నారు. ఆ రోజుల్లో ఇప్పుడున్నట్లు లగ్జరీ హోటల్స్ కూడా లేవు. మరి ఆ రోజుల్లో చిరంజీవి బర్త్ డే పార్టీ ఎలా జరిగిందో తెలుసుకోవాలంటే మీకు ఈ క్రింది వీడియో చూడాల్సిందే.

    మధ్య తరగతి జీవన విధానం

    మధ్య తరగతి జీవన విధానం

    మధ్యతరగతి కుటుంబాల్లో బర్త్ డే పార్టీలు ఎలా జరుగుతాయో అలాగే 1980ల్లో చిరంజీవి బర్త్ డే పార్టీ వేడుక జరిగేది. ఆరోజుల్లో ఇప్పటిలాగా లగ్జరీ హోటల్స్, ఏసీ పంక్షన్ హాల్స్ ఉండేవి కావు. షామియానాలు, టెంట్లు, సైడ్ పరదాలు లాంటివి వాడి ఓపెన్ ప్లేసుల్లో చల్లగాలిసి ఆస్వాదిస్తూ వేడుక జరుపుకునేవారు.

    చిరంజీవి స్వయంగా అతిథులను ఆహ్వానిస్తూ

    చిరంజీవి స్వయంగా అతిథులను ఆహ్వానిస్తూ

    తాజాగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్న వీడియోలో చిరంజీవి తన పుట్టినరోజు వేడుకలో స్వయంగా అతిథులను రిసీవ్ చేసుకుంటూ కనిపించారు. ఆయనతో కలిసి అప్పట్లో సినిమాల్లో నటించిన స్టార్లు సిల్క్ స్మిత, సుహాసిని తదితరులతో పాటు నిర్మాత డి రామానాయుడు, గుమ్మడి, కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారైనట్లు వీడియోలో ఉంది.

    షాంపేన్ పొంగించి

    షాంపేన్ పొంగించి

    బర్త్ డే పార్టీకి వచ్చిన అతిథులకు విందు ఏర్పాట్లతో పాటు తాగడానికి రకరకాల పానీయాలు సిద్ధం చేసినట్లు, చిరంజీవి మామయ్య, స్వర్గీయ అల్లు రామలింగయ్య ఏర్పాట్లు దగ్గరుండి చూసుకునేవారని, షాంపేన్ పొంగించి వేడుక జరుపుకునే వారని తెలుస్తోంది.

    ఆ ఇద్దరు అపుడు బచ్చాలే

    ఈ వీడియోలో ప్రముఖ సౌతిండియన్ నటుడు అర్జున్ సారా, నాగ బాబుతో పాటు మరికొందరు కూడా ఉన్నారు. అప్పట్లో వారు ఇంకా బచ్చా స్టార్సే అని ఈ వీడియో చూస్తే స్పష్టమవుతోంది. ఆ వీడియోపై మీరూ ఓ లుక్కేయండి మరి.

    English summary
    Check out Viral Video of Chiranjeevi Birthday bosh in 1980's. Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 63 today. He is still at the top of his game as an actor. Even his 10-year sabbatical from acting did not affect his stardom. He returned to the big screen last year to a rousing reception from fans. His comeback film Khaidi No. 150, which also happen to be the 150th film in his career, set the box office on fire when it released. Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 12:32 [IST]
