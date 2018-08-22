 »   » షాంపేన్ పొంగించి.... ఆ రోజుల్లో చిరంజీవి బర్త్ డే పార్టీ ఇలా.. (వైరల్ వీడియో)

English summary

Check out Viral Video of Chiranjeevi Birthday bosh in 1980's. Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 63 today. He is still at the top of his game as an actor. Even his 10-year sabbatical from acting did not affect his stardom. He returned to the big screen last year to a rousing reception from fans. His comeback film Khaidi No. 150, which also happen to be the 150th film in his career, set the box office on fire when it released. Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.