 »   » విశాల్, సమంత కోసం నితిన్ ఏమి చేశాడో తెలుసా?

Very happy to launch the first single from #TholiTholigaTholakari from ABHIMANYUDU.. https://t.co/9eJfYBy4WW wishing my dear friends @VishalKOfficial n @Samanthaprabhu2 and producer Hari all the v best👍👍 A lovely meldy from @thisisysr

English summary

Vishal's 'Abhimanyudu' is getting ready for release. Starring Vishal and Samantha as the lead pair, 'Abhimanyudu' is directed by P S Mitran. G Hari is producing the film. He has upped the promotional activity now. The first song "Toli Toliga Tolakari" out on March 8. This song released by Nithin. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.