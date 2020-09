C U Soon మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

English summary

C U Soon is mystery thriller film written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan.The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles, with Saiju Kurup and Maala Parvathi in supporting roles. Produced by Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the film released on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2020.