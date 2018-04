 »   » ఛల్ మోహన్ రంగ సినిమా రివ్యూ: రెగ్యులర్ ప్రేమకథ..

English summary

Nithiin’s latest movie is Chal Mohan Ranga. This movie is special for Nithiin, because its 25th film for him and A joint production venture of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas, The film also stars Megha Akash, who has teamed up with Nithiin for the second time in a row after last year’s Lie, The film hits the screens on April 5. In this occassion, Telugu Filmibeat brings reviews exclusively for..