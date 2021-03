శ్రీకారం మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

English summary

Sreekaram review: Tollywood Hero Sharwanand's Sreekaaram film directed by Kishore Reddy and produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under 14 Reels Plus. The film stars Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles, and Sai Kumar in a pivotal role. The film released on 11 March 2021. In This occassion, Telugu filmibeat brings detailed review of the movie.