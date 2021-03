టెడ్డీ మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్: ఆర్య, సాయేషా కెమిస్ట్రీ ఎలా ఉందంటే!

English summary

As per wikipedia, Teddy is a action film, written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. The film stars a teddy bear in the titular role as a special character, while Arya along with Sayyeshaa feature in the lead roles. Sathish, Sakshi Agarwal and Magizh Thirumeni play supporting roles in the film. The music is composed by D. Imman and film is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under his production banner Studio Green.