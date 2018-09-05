 »   » హీరో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ గ్రేట్.. వరద బాధితులకు రూ.1.25 కోట్ల విరాళం!

కేరళ, నాగాలాండ్ రాష్ట్రాలను వరదలు ముంచెత్తడంతో ప్రాణ, ఆస్తి నష్టం తీవ్రంగా జరిగింది. వరద ముంపుకు గురై ఇబ్బందుల్లో ఉన్న బాధితులను ఆదుకోవడానికి సినీ ప్రముఖులు ముందుకొస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా బాలీవుడ్ హీరో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్‌పుత్ భారీ విరాళాన్ని ప్రకటించారు.

నాగాలాండ్ ప్రజలను ఆదుకోవడానికి నాగాలండ్‌లోని దిమాపూర్‌కు వెళ్లి ముఖ్యమంత్రి నీఫియూ రావును కలుసుకొన్నారు. రూ.1.25 కోట్ల చెక్కును స్వయంగా అందజేశారు.

నాగాలాండ్ కోసం భారీ విరాళాన్ని ప్రకటించిన హీరో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్‌పుత్‌పై సీఎం నీఫియూ రావు ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించాడు. సుశాంత్ విరాళం అందించిన తీరు చాలా గర్వంగా అనిపించింది అని రావు ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

నాగాలాండ్‌లో కష్టాల్లో ఉన్న ప్రజలకు అండగా నిలిచిన సుశాంత్‌కు థ్యాంక్స్. సీఎం రిలీఫ్ ఫండ్‌కు స్వయంగా రూ.1.25 కోట్ల చెక్కును అందజేశారు. కష్టాల్లో ఉన్న రాష్ట్రానికి మరింత మంది ముందుకు రావాలి అని ముఖ్యమంత్రి రావు కోరారు.

I thank Sushant Singh Rajput @itsSSR for standing with #Nagaland. He personally handed over a cheque of Rs.1.25 crore towards CM Relief Fund. I am grateful to him and everyone who has come in support of our state #NagalandFloods #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/AfL8uEwADd