 »   » హీరో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ గ్రేట్.. వరద బాధితులకు రూ.1.25 కోట్ల విరాళం!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
sushant singh rajput nagaland flood victims nagaland flood neiphiu rao సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్పుత్ నాగాలండ్ వరదలు నాగాలాండ్ వరద బాధితులు నీఫియూ రావు
English summary
Heavy Rains wreaked havoc in Kerala, Nagaland was almost submerged by floods. On Tuesday, Sushant Singh Rajput flew to Dimapur and met the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rao. The actor has pledged his support to the region and reportedly donated Rs 1.25 crore.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 19:54 [IST]