 »   » రజనీతో మూవీ: అలాంటి ఆశలు పెట్టుకోవద్దంటున్న కమల్ హాసన్

In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan was asked if this generation would ever get a chance to catch him and Rajinikanth sharing the screen space. In an interview with DNA, Kamal Haasan reacted to the question saying, “I don’t think it will happen now. As it is, both of us are doing few films.’ Once we’re in politics full-time, it will be even fewer. I don’t think we will do a film together.