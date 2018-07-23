తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » రజనీతో మూవీ: అలాంటి ఆశలు పెట్టుకోవద్దంటున్న కమల్ హాసన్

రజనీతో మూవీ: అలాంటి ఆశలు పెట్టుకోవద్దంటున్న కమల్ హాసన్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    తమిళనాట టాప్ యాక్టర్స్ అయిన కమల్ హసన్, రజనీకాంత్ సొంతగా రాజకీయ పార్టీలు స్థాపించి ప్రజలకు ఏదైనా మంచి చేద్దామనే ఉద్దేశ్యంతో ముందుకు సాగుతున్నారు. వీరు స్థాపించిన పార్టీల వల్ల తమిళనాట రాజకీయ సమీకరణాలు మారుతాయని భావిస్తున్నారు.

    ఆ సంగతి పక్కన పెడితే... రాజకీయాల్లోకి ప్రవేశించిన ఈ ఇద్దరు స్టార్స్ రాను రాను సినిమాలు చేయడం తగ్గించేస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో కమల్ హాసన్ మాట్లాడుతూ రెండింటిని కొనసాగించడం సాధ్యంకాదని, అందుకే సినిమాలు తగ్గించేస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపారు.

    Kamal Haasan about movie with Rajinikanth

    సినిమాలు చేస్తే పూర్తి సమయం దానికే కేటాయించాల్సి ఉంటుంది. అందుకే క్రమక్రమంగా సినిమాలు తగ్గిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. అయితే బిగ్ బాస్ తమిళ రియాల్టీ షో మాత్రం కొనసాగిస్తాను అంటున్నారు కమల్. దీని కోసం వారానికి ఒక రోజు కేటాయిస్తే చాలు. ఇది తన రాజకీయ ప్రయాణానికి ఏ మాత్రం ఇబ్బంది కాదన్నారు.

    త్వరలోనే విడుదల కాబోతున్న విశ్వరూపం 2 సినిమా గురించి చెబుతూ... సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన అన్ని పనులు పూర్తయ్యాయి. ఆగస్టులో ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నట్లు కమల్ తెలిపారు. ఈ సినిమా పూర్తి చేయడానికి చాలా కష్టపడాల్సి వచ్చిందన్నారు.

    రజనీతో సినిమా చేసే అవకాశం ఉందా? అనే ప్రశ్నకు కమల్ హాసన్ స్పందిస్తూ.... ఇప్పుడు జరిగేపని కాదని తెలిపారు. ఇద్దరం రాజకీయాల్లో బిజీగా ఉండటం వల్ల కలిసి నటించడమనేది జరగకపోవచ్చు' అని తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan was asked if this generation would ever get a chance to catch him and Rajinikanth sharing the screen space. In an interview with DNA, Kamal Haasan reacted to the question saying, “I don’t think it will happen now. As it is, both of us are doing few films.’ Once we’re in politics full-time, it will be even fewer. I don’t think we will do a film together.
    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue