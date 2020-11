పొలిటికల్ ఎంట్రీపై హీరో సూర్య కామెంట్.. సేవా కార్యక్రమాలు అందుకు చేయడం లేదు!

English summary

There are a lot of heroes in the Kollywood industry who can do hundreds of crores of business. Recently, Vijay has also surpassed the Rajinikanth market. In the past, only Rajinikanth, Kamal, Surya, Vishal and Karthi were the only ones to make good money in the Tollywood market. And for Vijay, the craze came too late. Next, the commander decided to increase the promotion dose in Tollywood as well.