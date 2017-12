 »   » రజనీ రోబో2.0 మరో రికార్డు.. అక్కడ పరదాలు లేస్తున్నాయ్.. దుమ్మురేపడం ఇక ఖాయం..

English summary

Reforms being spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman – that has even permitted women to drive vehicles – the Tamil movie mandarins feel that their market in West Asia can go up by 25 per cent. With theatres all set to open in Saudi Arabia in March – and with 2000 screens planned by 2030. Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is likely to be the first major south Indian movie to open in the Saudi Arabian market, and is likely to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.