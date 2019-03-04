రెండు తెల్ల పులులను దత్తత తీసుకున్న విజయ్ సేతుపతి

తమిళ స్టార్ విజయ్ సేతుపతి రెండు తెల్ల పులి పిల్లలను దత్తత తీసుకోవడం ద్వారా తాను జంతు ప్రేమికుడిని చాటి చెప్పే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. శనివారం చెన్నైలోని అరిగ్నర్ అన్నా జువాలాజికల్ పార్క్ సందర్శించిన అతడు జంతు సంరక్షణ కోసం రూ. 5 లక్షల విరాళం అందించారు.
జూ అధికారుల చెప్పిన వివరాల ప్రకారం 5 సంవత్సరాల వయసు గల ఆదిత్య, నాలుగున్నరేళ్ల వయసుగల ఆర్తి అనే తెల్ల పులులను దత్తత తీసుకున్నట్లు సమాచారం. అనంతరం ఆయన మాట్లాడుతూ ప్రజలు జూను సందర్శించి జంతు సంరక్షణ కోసం పాటు పడాలని కోరారు.
జూలో చాలా జంతువులు ఉన్నాయి. పిల్లలకు ఇది మంచి సందర్శన స్థలం. సఫారి కూడా ఉంది. ప్రజలు సందర్శించినపుడే జూ ఆధాయం పరిగి వాటి సంరక్షణకు తగిన నిధులు సమకూరుతాయని విజయ్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. తనలాగే అందరూ రూ. 5 లక్షలు డొనేషన్ ఇవ్వాలని నేను చెప్పడం లేదు. ఎవరికి తోచిన విధంగా వారు చిన్న మొత్తాలు కూడా సాయం చేయవచ్చని సూచించారు.
విజయ్ సేతుపతి నటిస్తున్న సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే.. ప్రస్తుతం తమిళంలో సూపర్ డిలక్స్ సినిమాతో పాటు మరో 5 చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తున్నాడు. తెలుగులో మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి హీరోగా రూపొందుతున్న 'సైరా నరసింహారెడ్డి'లో కీలకపాత్ర పోషిస్తున్నాడు.
Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi visited the Vhennai zoo and handed over a cheque worth Rs 5 lakh to the authorities for welfare of the animals. The actor adopted a five-year-old male white tiger Adithya and the four-and-half-year-old Arthi.
Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 13:25 [IST]
