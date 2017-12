English summary

Manisha Yadav did an item number for 'Chennai 600028 part 2'. She essayed the role of 'Soppana Sundari' in that item song. Now, she opened up about that item song and said, "Venkat Prabhu deceived me and made me dance in that cheap song. Venkat Prabhu sir just said this song will be the turning point in the movie. I trusted him and he misused my trust. I have high hopes for my next project."