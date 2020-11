పొలిటికల్ పార్టీ ఏర్పాటుపై స్పందించిన విజయ్.. రాజకీయ ప్రవేశంపై క్లారిటీ..

English summary

Kollywood Super star Thalapathy Vijay moving into Politcs. Reports suggest that He has registered his political party as All India Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with Election Commission of India. But His followers condemns the news in Kollywood media. Vijay clarity on All India Vijay Makkal Iyakkam party founded by his father SA Chandrasekhar. He said, I have no way connection in any means of activities.