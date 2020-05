నా పొలంలో మొలకలొచ్చాయ్.. అలాంటి వాటికి సిగ్గుపడొద్దు.. యాంకర్ ఝాన్సీ కామెంట్స్

View this post on Instagram

This is how I stepped out today for an emergency vet visit For my dog Buddy. People might find you different, they will stare , laugh and might make fun of you, BUT Don't shy away from taking enough precautions . It is after all your health. Remember It's our responsibility to wear protective masks and shields even if you don't have any symptoms. Covid19 ఇవ్వొద్దు... తీసుకోవద్దు... దూరమే ముద్దు. #facemask #faceshield #cleanhands #handwashing #sanitize #don'ttouchsurface