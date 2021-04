కరోనా టైంలో గంగవ్వ మనవడి పెళ్లి..ఆ ముహూర్తానికే లగ్గం.. కోవిడ్ నెగిటివ్ అంటూ పెళ్లి శుభలేఖ !

English summary

Anil, a YouTuber with the channel ‘My Village Show,’ known for its local Telangana style content and satire. He's seen as grand son for Bigboss fame gangavva in My Village Show. Anil, who worked as a school teacher before he became a full-time YouTuber, lives in Jagitial's Lambadipally, from where ‘My Village Show’ functions. Anil recently shared his wedding invitation in instagram which seems intresting.