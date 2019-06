English summary

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, the mega reality show which has a wide fan base among the Tamil audiences, has started its journey from today onwards. The excitement and craze for the next 100 days would be at their peak and TRP records are expected to be shattered. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will be as starry as the previous seasons with a good number of celebrity contestants eyeing the coveted title. After a whole lot of rumours that came up regarding the contestants, now an official update on the confirmed contestants have come out. Read Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestants list to know the complete details.