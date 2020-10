English summary

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Star Maa's Big Boss 4 Telugu streamed & telecasted a Special episode that featured spellbinding performance of Handsome Hero Kartikeya Gummakonda. The super energetic performance of the 5 song medley stood out as the major highlight of Big Boss Dussehra Special show. With the class, stylish & mass touch in it, his gracy moves seemed to set the stage on fire.