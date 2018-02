 »   » బుల్లి తెర కాదు ఖరీదైన తెర: ఆ స్టార్ హీరోకు రూ. 78 కోట్ల రెమ్యూనరేషన్!

English summary

Before being a host of Bigg Boss, Salman khan hosted Dus Ka Dum and proved his skills as a funny host. He later took to Bigg Boss and did not return for Dus Ka Dum. He is in fact returning now for a third season and a possible 4th season too. He will be getting 3 crores per episode and for total of 26 episodes, he will be making 78 crores