Bad news for all the fans of Kya Haal Mister Panchal (Optimystix Entertainment, Vipul D Shah) actress Reena Aggarwal. Reena who was shooting for the show has been bitten by dog on her face, who she was shooting with.Reportedly, the dog bit her below her right eye. She was then quickly rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where doctor advised her to get stitches. She already got five injections and has few more to go.