 »   » ప్రేమికుల రోజే విడిపోయిన సినీ జంట... దేవుడు ఇలా చేశాడంటూ ట్విట్లర్లో!

English summary

When the whole world was celebrating Valentine’s day with so much energy, it turned out to be an extremely sad day for television actor for Yuthan Balaji. The ‘Kana Kaanum Kaalangal’ fame actor got a divorce with his wife Preethi. Yuthan had married Preethi in 2016, after a one-hand-a-half-year relationship the couple decided to part ways because of difference of opinions. The couple applied for divorce at the Madras High Court and got it declared on Valentine’s day.