చిరంజీవి కారావాన్ డ్రైవర్ మృతి.. ఆచార్య సెట్లో అసలేం జరిగిందంటే

English summary

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Caravan Driver died with Coronavirus positive: Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie shoot going with positive note. For this movie, Temple town set in #Acharya - Biggest set ever created in India for a film. Majority of the film being shot in this set. Much awaited film aiming for May 2021 release. But Reports suggest that Acharya Postponed due to coronavirus situation in AP and Telangana