English summary

Sensational hero Vijay Deverakonda teams up with creative director Sukumar for an interesting project to be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty on Falcon Creations LLP banner. This marks the debut of Kedar as producer and he has lined up many projects in the coming days. The young producer further adds that the film will take off in 2022 and will be made as a pan India project. The rest of the details will be announced in the coming days.