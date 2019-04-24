తెలుగు
    హృతిక్ రోషన్‌కు అపూర్వ గౌరవం.. బరాక్ ఒబామా సరసన చోటు

    బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ హీరో హృతిక్ రోషన్‌‌కు మరో అరుదైన గౌరవం దక్కబోతున్నది. హృతిక్ జీవితంలో చోటు చేసుకొన్న ఒడిదుడుకులు పుస్తక రూపంలో రానున్నది. స్టోరీస్ ఫర్ బాయ్స్ హూ డే టు బీ డిఫరెంట్ అనే పుస్తకాన్ని అంతర్జాతీయ రచయిత బెన్ బ్రూక్స్ అందించనున్నారు. ఈ పుస్తకంలో ప్రపంచ దిగ్గజాలు జర్మనీ సంగీతకారుడు, పియానోస్ట్ బీథోవిన్, అమెరికా మాజీ అధ్యక్షుడు బరాక్ ఒబామా, అమెరికా గాయకుడు, రచయిత ఫ్రాంక్ ఓసియన్, తదితరులు జీవితంలోని ప్రధాన ఘట్టాలు పొందుపరిచే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నారు.

    స్టోరీస్ ఫర్ బాయ్స్ పుస్తకంలో హృతిక్ రోషన్ జీవిత ప్రయాణం, లైఫ్‌లో ఎదుర్కొన్న ప్రతికూల పరిస్థితులు, వాటిని అధిగమించిన తీరు, బాల్యంలోని విశేషాలను ప్రస్తావించనున్నారు. మళ్లీ నా బాల్యంలోకి తొంగి చూసే అవకాశం లభించింది. 11 ఏళ్ల వయసులో చేసిన ప్రతీ పని గొప్పగా అనిపించేది. ఈ పుస్తకంలో నాకు చోటు కల్పించడం నా జీవితంలో దక్కిన అతిపెద్ద గొప్ప గౌరవం అని హృతిక్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    కెరీర్ పరంగా హృతిక్ ప్రస్తుతం సూపర్ 30 అనే చిత్రంలో గణాంక శాస్త్ర మేధావిగా నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆయన నటన సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. ఈ చిత్రం 2019 జూలై 26న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Bollywood hero Hrithik Roshan has had his share of struggles and the accounts of the same have found themselves in a book by the International author, Ben Brooks. The book discusses Hrithik Roshan's journey, accounting the obstacles that he had to face growing up as a child.
