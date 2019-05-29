English summary

The Pre-Release Trailer of 'I Love You', starring Sandalwood superstar Upendra, was released at a grand event held in Bengaluru on Monday. Upendra and the film's cast and crew attended the event, while 'Kichcha' Sudeep was there as the chief guest. Ex Minister HM Revanna (Karnataka), GT Devegowdru (Education Minister of Karnataka), Kavali's YSRCP MLA Pratap Reddy, Ramachandre Gowdru (Specialist Hospitals), Mohan Kumar (Mohan Movies), Bahar Films Basha, and Lakshmi Prasad (Associate Editor) graced the occasion as guests.