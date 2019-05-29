తెలుగు
    కన్నడ సూప‌ర్‌స్టార్‌ ఉపేంద్ర నటించిన తాజా సినిమా 'ఐ లవ్ యు'. 'నన్నే... ప్రేమించు' అనేది క్యాప్షన్‌. రచితా రామ్‌ హీరోయిన్‌. తెలుగు పరిశ్రమకు 'కృష్ణమ్మ కలిపింది ఇద్దరినీ'తో దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయం అయిన ఆర్‌. చంద్రు, శ్రీ సిద్ధేశ్వరా ఎంటర్‌ప్రైజెస్‌ పతాకంపై స్వీయ దర్శకత్వంలో నిర్మించారు. సినిమా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ట్రైలర్ సోమవారం బెంగళూరులో విడుదల చేశారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి 'ఈగ' ఫేమ్ సుదీప్ ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరయ్యారు. కర్ణాటక విద్యాశాఖ మంత్రి జిటి దేవెగౌడ, మాజీ మంత్రి హెచ్.ఎం. రేవణ్ణ, వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీకి చెందిన‌ ఏపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే ప్రతాప్ రెడ్డి (కావలి నియోజకవర్గం), 'స్పెషలిస్ట్ హాస్పిటల్స్' రామచంద్రే గౌడ, 'మోహన్ మూవీస్' మోహన్ కుమార్, బహర్ ఫిలిమ్స్ బాషా, లక్ష్మి ప్రసాద్ అతిథులుగా హాజరయ్యారు.

    'ఐ లవ్ యు' ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ట్రైలర్ కి ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి అద్భుత స్పందన లభిస్తోంది. ఫస్ట్ ట్రైలర్ 10 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్ తో యూట్యూబ్, సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రెండింగ్ టాపిక్ అయింది. జూన్ 14న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 1000 స్క్రీన్లలో సినిమాను విడుదల చేయడానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు.

    I Love You pre-release Trailer released

    దర్శకుడు ఆర్. చంద్రు మాట్లాడుతూ "ఉపేంద్రగారు అభిమానుల చక్రవర్తి. చందనసీమ (కన్నడ ఫిల్మ్ ఇండస్ట్రీ) కీర్తి ప్రతిష్టలను ఇతర చిత్రసీమలకు తీసుకువెళ్లిన సూప‌ర్‌స్టార్‌. అభినయ చక్రవర్తి సుదీప్ గారు కూడా ఈ రోజు ఇక్కడ ఉండటం నాకు సంతోషంగా ఉంది. ఆయన సింప్లిసిటీ నాకెంతో ఇష్టం. ఆయన ఎప్పుడూ డౌన్ టు ఎర్త్ ఉంటారు. 'ఐ లవ్ యు' విషయానికి వస్తే... ఇది మరొక 'గీతాంజలి'. ఉపేంద్రగారు ఆయన పాత్రలో అద్భుతంగా నటించారు. హీరోయిన్ రచితా రామ్ తొలిసారి ఎరోటిక్ ఎపిసోడ్‌లో నటించింది. బోల్డ్ సన్నివేశాల్లో నటించాలని, నటిస్తేనే కథకు న్యాయం జరుగుతుందని స్క్రిప్ట్ విన్నప్పుడే ఆమెకు తెలుసు అని అన్నారు.

    English summary
    The Pre-Release Trailer of 'I Love You', starring Sandalwood superstar Upendra, was released at a grand event held in Bengaluru on Monday. Upendra and the film's cast and crew attended the event, while 'Kichcha' Sudeep was there as the chief guest. Ex Minister HM Revanna (Karnataka), GT Devegowdru (Education Minister of Karnataka), Kavali's YSRCP MLA Pratap Reddy, Ramachandre Gowdru (Specialist Hospitals), Mohan Kumar (Mohan Movies), Bahar Films Basha, and Lakshmi Prasad (Associate Editor) graced the occasion as guests.
    Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
