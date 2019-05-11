నాటుగా కాజల్, తమన్నా రొమాన్స్.. ఇద్దరు భామల కెమిస్ట్రీ కేక

దక్షిణాదిలో అగ్రతారలుగా క్రేజ్ సంపాదించుకొన్న హీరోయిన్లలో కాజల్ అగర్వాల్, తమన్నా భాటియా గ్లామర్ ప్రత్యేకమైంది. గత పదేళ్లకుపైగా ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్నా వారిద్దరూ కలిసి నటించిన దాఖలాలు లేవు. కానీ వారిద్దరూ చేసిన ఫొటోషూట్ హాట్ హాట్గా ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నది. అయితే ఈ ఫోటోషూట్ వెనుక రహస్యం ఏమిటో దాచిపెట్టడం ఆసక్తిగా మారింది.
తమన్నా, కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ హాట్ ఫోటోషూట్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్గా మారింది. వారిద్దరి మధ్య కెమిస్ట్రీ కేక అని నెటిజన్లు కామెంట్లు చేస్తున్నారు.
తాజా ఫోటోషూట్కు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలను కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ తన ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్లో పోస్టు చేసింది. ఒకే ఫ్రేమ్లో మమ్మల్ని బంధించడానికి స్క్రిప్టు అవసరమా? అంటూ కామెంట్ పెట్టింది.
కాజల్తో ఫోటోషూట్పై తమన్నా భాటియా కూడా స్పందించింది. ఫొటోలను ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్లో పోస్టు చేసింది. మా ఇద్దరిని భగవంతుడు ప్రత్యేకంగా సృష్టించారు. మేం కొంచెం తీపి, మరికొంచెంగా మసాలను కలిపి చేశాడేమో. అందుకే ఇంత హాట్గా ఉన్నామంటూ కామెంట్ పెట్టింది.
కాజల్, తమన్నా కలిసి నటించకున్నా.. వీరిద్దరి మధ్య ఒక పోలిక ఉంది. వీరిద్దరూ ఒకే సినిమా కథను ఆధారంగా చేసుకొని రూపొందిన సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నారు. క్వీన్ తమిళ రీమేక్లో కాజల్, తమన్నా క్వీన్ తెలుగు రీమేక్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇక ముందు వీరిద్దరూ కలిసి ఒకే సినిమాలో నటిస్తారో లేదో వేచి చూడాలి.
Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia goes hot with Photo shoot. Their Photo Shoot set fire in social media. They said that, We made with sugar and spice. Why wait for the perfect script to see in a one frame.
Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 18:40 [IST]
