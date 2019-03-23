తెలుగు
    మహేష్ బాబు మైనపు విగ్రహ ఆవిష్కరణకు భారీ ఏర్పాట్లు

    టాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు మైనపు విగ్రహం త్వరలో సింగపూర్‌లోని మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్‌లో కొలువుతీరబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. విగ్రహం అక్కడికి తీసుకెళ్లడానికి ముందే హైదరాబాద్‌లోని 'ఎఎంబి సినిమాస్'లో మార్చి 25న విగ్రహావిష్కరణ చేసి ఒక రోజంతా అభిమానుల సందర్శనార్థం ఉంచనున్నారు.

    మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్‌, సింగపూర్ నిర్వాహకులు...ఆ దేశం బయట ఇలాంటి కార్యక్రమం నిర్వహించడం ఇదే తొలిసారి. భారీ ఎత్తున అభిమానులు తరలి రానున్న నేపథ్యంలో గట్టి భద్రత ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు. ఈ వేడుకకు పలువురు తెలుగు సినీ ప్రముఖులు సైతం హాజరు కాబోతున్నారు.

    Mahesh Babus wax idol Launch A Pure Delight for Fans

    మహేష్ బాబు మైనపు విగ్రహం ఆవిష్కరణ కార్యక్రమాన్ని టెలివిజన్, వెబ్ ఫ్లాట్ ఫాంలో లైవ్ టెలికాస్ట్ చేయబోతున్నారు. వేడుక జరుగడానికి మరో రెండు రోజులు మాత్రమే సమయం ఉండటంతో అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తి చేశారు.

    విగ్రహావిష్కరణ సందర్భంగా మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ వారు ఓ కాంటెస్ట్ నిర్వహించారు. కాంటెస్టులో గెలిచిన అభిమానులకు విగ్రహావిష్కరణ సందర్భంగా మహేష్ బాబుతో సెల్ఫీ తీసుకునే అవకాశం కల్పించారు. కాంటెస్ట్ విజేతల ఎంపిక ఇప్పటికే జరిగినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    Superstar Mahesh Babu's fans are extremely delighted with the announcement of the wax idol of Mahesh Babu that will be placed in Madame Tussauds, Singapore. What's so special is that the wax idol will fly all the way from Singapore and will be placed in Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas on March 25th for a day.
    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 18:34 [IST]
