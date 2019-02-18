బాలయ్య-బోయపాటి శ్రీను మూవీ ఇప్పట్లో రానట్లేనా?

సింహా, లెజెండ్ లాంటి భారీ విజయాల తర్వాత నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ, బోయపాటి శ్రీను కాంబినేషన్లో మరో సినిమా వస్తుండటంతో అభిమానుల్లో ఉత్సాహం నెలకొనిఉంది. బాలయ్య లాంటి మాస్ ఇమేజ్ ఉన్న హీరో... మాస్ సినిమాలు తీయడంలో ఆరితేరిన బోయపాటి కాంబినేషన్ ఈ సారి ఏ స్థాయిలో ఉంటుందో అని చర్చించుకుంటున్నారు.
ఫిల్మ్ నగర్ వర్గాల నుంచి అందుతున్న సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఫిబ్రవరి 22న అఫీషియల్గా లాంచ్ చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. అయితే రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ మాత్రం ఇప్పుడు ఉండబోదని, ఏపీ ఎలక్షన్స్లో బాలయ్య బిజీ కాబోతున్నారని, ఆ తర్వాతే షూటింగ్ ఉంటుందని టాక్.
ప్రస్తుతం బోయపాటి స్క్రిప్టుకు సంబంధించిన పనిలో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. సినిమా అఫీషియల్గా లాంచ్ అయిన తర్వాత పూర్తి వివరాలు వెల్లడికానున్నాయి. వచ్చే ఏడాది సంక్రాంతికి ఈ మూవీ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రావొచ్చని అంటున్నారు.
బోయపాటి రూ. 70 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్ అంచనాలు వేయగా.. బాలయ్య రూ. 50 కోట్లలో పూర్తయ్యేలా చేయమని కండీషన్ పెట్టినట్లు టాక్. బోయపాటి చివరి మూవీ 'వినయ విధేయ రామ' సంక్రాంతికి విడుదలైన బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద బోల్తాపడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming untitled film will be officially launched in Hyderabad on 22nd February. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu came up with two hit movies Simha and Legend earlier and now they have teamed up for the third time.
Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 15:37 [IST]
