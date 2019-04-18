‘RRR’లో ఎన్టీఆర్ ఇంట్రడక్షన్ సీన్ కోసం భారీ ఖర్చు, ఎంతంటే?

బాహుబలి ప్రాజెక్ట్ తర్వాత దర్శకుడు రాజమౌళి 'RRR' పేరుతో భారీ ప్రాజెక్టుకు శ్రీకారం చుట్టారు. రామ్ చరణ్, ఎన్టీఆర్ మల్టీస్టారర్గా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని డివివి దానయ్య దాదాపు రూ. 350 కోట్ల నుంచి రూ. 400 కోట్ల అంచనాతో నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
ఈ చిత్రంలో రామ్ చరణ్ అల్లూరి సీతారామరాజు పాత్రలో, ఎన్టీఆర్ కొమురం భీం పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. 2020లో ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించి ఓ ఆసక్తికర విషయం వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది.
'RRR' మూవీలో ఎన్టీఆర్ ఇంట్రడక్షన్ సీన్ కోసం భారీగా ఖర్చుపెట్టబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. కేవలం ఈ సీన్ కోసమే రూ. 22 కోట్లు ఖర్చవుతుందని అంచనా వేస్తున్నారట. ఈ సినిమా కోసం రాజమౌళి వరల్డ్ క్లాస్ టెక్నీషియన్లను హైర్ చేసుకుంటున్నారు. లైఫ్ ఆఫ్ పై, జంగిల్ బుక్ లాంటి చిత్రాలకు పని చేసిన విజువల్ ఎఫెక్ట్స్ నిపుణులు ఈ చిత్రానికి పని చేస్తున్నట్లు సమాచారం.
ఎన్టీఆర్తో పాటు రామ్ చరణ్ ఇంట్రడక్షన్ సీన్లు కూడా హైలెట్ అయ్యేలా ఉంటుందని, ఆడియన్స్ ఏ స్థాయిలో అంచనాలు పెంచుకున్నా దాన్ని అందుకునే విధంగా ఈ చిత్రం ఉంటుందని తెలుస్తోంది. ప్రస్తుతం బ్రేక్ తీసుకున్న చిత్ర బృందం మరో 10 రోజుల్లో షూటింగులో బిజీ కాబోతున్నారు.
RRR makers are going to shell out Rs. 22 Crs for the intro episode of NTR. The introduction scenes of both NTR and Ram Charan will be one of the major highlights for the film. RRR directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The movie's story is a fictional retelling of their life during their self-imposed exile. The movie's budget is confirmed to be around ₹300 crore.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more