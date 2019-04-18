‘RRR’లో ఎన్టీఆర్ ఇంట్రడక్షన్ సీన్ కోసం భారీ ఖర్చు, ఎంతంటే?

English summary

RRR makers are going to shell out Rs. 22 Crs for the intro episode of NTR. The introduction scenes of both NTR and Ram Charan will be one of the major highlights for the film. RRR directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The movie's story is a fictional retelling of their life during their self-imposed exile. The movie's budget is confirmed to be around ₹300 crore.