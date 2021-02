యాంకర్ అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్ చేతుల మీదుగా రాధే బన్సీ

English summary

IRA Films proudly presenting a Telugu short film "Radhe Bansi. Radhe Bansi, a story of a groom (Vamsi) who meets his ex-girl friend (Radhe) at a restaurant where they usually met before just few hours before his wedding as a last resort to get back his unrequited Love. Directed by Vinay Viveka Vardhan. Produced by Sita Machineni