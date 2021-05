ఆ రోజు కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్న విరాటపర్వం.. విడుదల ఎప్పుడంటే?

English summary

Virataparvam is a film formed in the combination of Tollywood's Most Talented Actors and Intelligent Technicians. The expectations of a section of the audience on this film, which is set in a Naxalism backdrop, are huge. The film stars Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles and is directed by Venu Udugula. Priyamani played an important role. There is a lot of confusion as to when the movie will come out.