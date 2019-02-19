English summary

Tollywood hulk Rana Daggubati has signed a new film and it’s going to be U Milind Rau of ‘Gruham’ to direct the movie.The script work has been wrapped up while the dialogue version too is completely developed. If things fall in place, the regular shooting will kick start from August this year. Rana always opts for content driven subject, this new combination too offers the same. Gopinath Achanta will produce this movie under VishwaShanti Pictures banner. The complete details of cast and crew will be announced very soon.