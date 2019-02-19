విభిన్నమైన చిత్రాలతో, విలక్షణమైన నటనతో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా అభిమానులను సంపాదించుకొన్న రానా దగ్గుబాటి మరో ప్రతిష్టాత్మకమైన ప్రాజెక్ట్లో నటించేందుకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చారు. బాహుబలిలో భల్లాలదేవ, ఘాజిలో నేవీ ఆఫీసర్గా, నేనే రాజు నేనే మంత్రిలో రాజకీయ నాయకుడిగా ఇలా ఒక్కొక్క సినిమాలో ఒక్కో తరహా పాత్రలో పరకాయ ప్రవేశం చేశాడు. తనదైన నటనతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించిన యువ కథానాయకుడు రానా దగ్గుబాటి డిఫరెంట్ సినిమాలు చేయడానికి ఉత్సాహం చూపే రానా గృహం లాంటి హారర్ థ్రిల్లర్తో సూపర్హిట్ సాధించిన దర్శకుడు మలింద్ రావ్తో జతకట్టాడు. ఈ కాంబినేషన్లో వచ్చే చిత్రం ఆగస్టు నుంచి ప్రారంభం కానుంది.
రజనీకాంత్ భాషా చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు అందించి తెలుగులో రజనీకాంత్కు ఓ భారీ మార్కెట్ ఏర్పడటానికి కారణమైన నిర్మాణ సంస్థ విశ్వశాంతి పిక్చర్స్ బ్యానర్పై ఈ సినిమాను గోపీచంద్ ఆచంట ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
ఈ సందర్భంగా... విశ్వశాంతి పిక్చర్స్ అధినేత ఆచంట గోపీనాథ్ మాట్లాడుతూ - భాషాతో తెలుగు సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీకి విశ్వశాంతి పిక్చర్స్ పరిచయమైంది. చాలా గ్యాప్ తర్వాత మా బ్యానర్లో నయనతార సూపర్హిట్ చిత్రం ఇమైక్కా నొడిగల్ను అంజలి సీబీఐగా విడుదల చేస్తున్నాం. అయితే ఇప్పుడు తెలుగు సినిమాలను మా బ్యానర్లో నిర్మించబోతున్నాం. అందులో భాగంగానే రానా దగ్గుబాటి గారితో సినిమా చేయబోతున్నాం. మా బ్యానర్లో సినిమా చేయడానికి యాక్సెప్ట్ చేసిన రానా గారికి ధన్యవాదాలు.
గృహం లాంటి హారర్ థ్రిల్లర్ను రూపొందించిన దర్శకుడు మిలింద్ రౌ ఈ సినిమాను డైరెక్ట్ చేయబోతున్నారు. ఆగస్ట్ నుండి సినిమాను ప్రారంభిస్తాం. సినిమాలో పనిచేయబోయే ఇతర నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణుల వివరాలను త్వరలోనే ప్రకటిస్తాం అన్నారు.
Tollywood hulk Rana Daggubati has signed a new film and it’s going to be U Milind Rau of ‘Gruham’ to direct the movie.The script work has been wrapped up while the dialogue version too is completely developed. If things fall in place, the regular shooting will kick start from August this year. Rana always opts for content driven subject, this new combination too offers the same. Gopinath Achanta will produce this movie under VishwaShanti Pictures banner. The complete details of cast and crew will be announced very soon.
Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
