 »   » ‘మహర్షి’ షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తి, హాలిడే తీసుకున్న మహేష్ బాబు

English summary
Superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi RFC schedule wraps up today. Next schedule begins in January, 2019. Maharshi is an upcoming 2019 Indian Telugu film written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by C. Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V. Potluri, under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.
Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 22:45 [IST]