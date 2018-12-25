తెలుగు
 »   » ‘మహర్షి’ షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తి, హాలిడే తీసుకున్న మహేష్ బాబు

‘మహర్షి’ షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తి, హాలిడే తీసుకున్న మహేష్ బాబు

    మహేష్ బాబు హీరోగా వంశీ పైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న 'మహర్షి' చిత్రం ప్రస్తుతం రామోజీ ఫిల్మ్ సిటీ షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తయింది. ప్రస్తుతం క్రిస్మస్, మరికొన్ని రోజుల్లో సంక్రాంతి సంబరాలు మొదలు కానున్న నేపథ్యంలో మహేష్ బాబు హాలిడే తీసుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    రామోజీ ఫిల్మ్ సిటీ షెడ్యూల్‌లో ఇక్కడ వేసిన భారీ విలేజ్ సెట్‌లో పల్లెటూరు నేపథ్యంలో సాగే సన్నివేశాలను చిత్రీకరించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. సంక్రాంతి పండగ ముగిసిన తర్వాత 'మహర్షి' తర్వాతి షెడ్యూల్ ప్రారంభం కానుంది.

    Superstar Mahesh Babus Maharshi RFC schedule wraps up

    మహేష్ బాబుతో సినిమా చేయడానికి వంశీ పైడిపల్లి దాదాపు రెండు సంవత్సరాలు వెయిట్ చేశాడు. తన సినిమాలో సూపర్ స్టార్‌ను ఎలా ప్రజంట్ చేయాలనే విషయమై ఆలోచించేందుకు కావాల్సినంత గ్యాప్ దొరకడంతో తన మాస్టర్ మైండ్‌కు పదును పెట్టి అద్భుతమైన లుక్‌లో మహేష్ బాబును తెరపై ప్రజంట్ చేయబోతున్నారు.

    ఈ చిత్రం వచ్చే ఏడాది ఏప్రిల్ 5న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. అశ్వినీదత్, దిల్ రాజు, ప్రసాద్ వి పొట్లూరి సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో పూజా హెగ్డే హీరోయిన్. అల్లరి నరేష్ కీలకమైన పాత్రలో కనిపించున్నారు. దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

    Superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi RFC schedule wraps up today. Next schedule begins in January, 2019. Maharshi is an upcoming 2019 Indian Telugu film written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by C. Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V. Potluri, under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 22:45 [IST]
