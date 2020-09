విజయ్ దేవరకొండకు తమిళ నిర్మాత క్షమాపణ.. అసలేం జరిగిందంటే..

English summary

Tollywood hero Vijay Deverakonda has currently only one film in hand and it’s with dashing director Puri Jagannadh. Apart from this Vijay did not sign any film. However, a production house of Tamil industry claimed that they have signed a VD and then approached Tamil heroines. “We did reach out to Mr. Deverakonda formally, in our casting efforts, through our casting agency, and we were communicated his disinterest in our project. There ended any possibility of any association with him or his team. Any communication to the contrary is false, not authorized by us, and in violation of our policies,” said Senthil Kumar.