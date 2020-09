English summary

Telugu producer Madhu Mantena NCB in alleged Bollywood-drug racket nexus. He will attend on September 23rd before NCB questioned. He was the producer of Gajini and Rakta Charitra. He is close relative to Director Ram Gopal Varma. Apart from this, Dia Miraz name surfaced in this case. Soon, NCB will issue the summons to Dia and her manager.