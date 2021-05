మెగా కోడలికి ప్రశంసల వెల్లువ.. పవన్ మొదలు బన్నీదాకా!

English summary

Upasana kamineni getting apllause from mega family as well as mega fans. Recently two Mega Heroes have got infected due to the COVID-19 in the second wave. Pawan Kalyan has got infected and recovered. As soon as Upasana got to know about pawan she sent a team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals to take care of the actor’s health and regularly followed with them till recovery. And today, she sent a pack of handpicked goodies for Allu Arjun who is recovering from the infection.