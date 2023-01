VD 12: ఆ దర్శకుడితో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ న్యూ ప్రాజెక్ట్ అఫీషియల్.. రంగంలోకి త్రివిక్రమ్!

I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous Spy



The #VijayDeverakonda is collaborating with #GowtamTinnanuri for #VD12 🔥



Produced by vamsi84 & #SaiSoujanya TheDeverakonda gowtam19 SitharaEnts Fortune4Cinemas #SrikaraStudios pic.twitter.com/YtQhqLxkPz