చెప్పినా ఎవరూ నమ్మరు.. డిఫరెంట్ సినిమాకు సపోర్ట్ ఇచ్చిన హీరో విశ్వక్ సేన్

English summary

Films coming with a different concept are getting huge craze from a category audience in the Tollywood industry. Even without star celebrities, if the concept is good, good collections are coming to the movies. With Mouth Talk, a few other films are proving that promotions are not even necessary. More recently a film unit is taking new steps to impress in the same vein. The movie "cheppina evaru nammaru" is coming to the audience as a comedy thriller.