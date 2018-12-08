తెలుగు
 మూవీ రివ్యూలు: కవచం, నెక్ట్స్ ఎంటీ, సుబ్రహ్మణ్యపురం హిట్టా ఫట్టా?

మూవీ రివ్యూలు: కవచం, నెక్ట్స్ ఎంటీ, సుబ్రహ్మణ్యపురం హిట్టా ఫట్టా?

By
    టాలీవుడ్‌లో చిన్న చిత్రాలు, ఓ రేంజ్ చిత్రాల జోరు పెరిగింది. ఓ ఎలక్షన్ జోరు సాగితే.. అదే ఊపులో డిసెంబర్ 7న నాలుగు సినిమాలు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాయి. నెక్ట్స్ ఏంటీ, సుబ్రహ్మణ్యపురం, కవచం, శుభలేఖ+లు రిలీజ్ అయ్యాయి. ఈ సినిమాలు ఎలా ఉన్నాయో ఓ సారి మీరే లుక్కేయండి.. రివ్యూల కోసం కింది లింకులు క్లిక్ చేయండి..

    నెక్ట్స్ ఏంటీ? మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

    నెక్ట్స్ ఏంటీ? మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

    బాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు కునాల్ కోహ్లీ నెక్ట్స్ ఏంటీ? చిత్రాన్ని నేరుగా తెలుగులో నిర్మించడంతో సినిమాపై యూత్‌లో కొంత ఆసక్తి పెరిగింది. నెక్ట్స్ ఏంటీ మూవీ తమన్నా, సందీప్‌కు సక్సెస్‌ను అందించిందా? అనే విషయాలను తెలుసుకోవాలంటే నెక్ట్స్ ఏంటీ కథ ఏంటో తెలుసుకోవాల్సిందే.Full Review:https://telugu.filmibeat.com/reviews/next-enti-movie-review-and-rating-071671.html

    సుబ్రహ్మణ్యపురం' రివ్యూ, రేటింగ్

    సుబ్రహ్మణ్యపురం’ రివ్యూ, రేటింగ్

    సుబ్రహ్మణ్య‌పురం. సుబ్రహ్మణ్యస్వామి ఆలయం నేపథ్యంలో సాగే రహస్యాలతో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందకు వచ్చింది. అసలు థ్రిల్లర్ సినిమాలు చేయడం ఇష్టం ఉండని సుమంత్ కథ నచ్చడం వల్లే చేశాను అని చెప్పడం కూడా సినిమాపై కొంత ఆసక్తిని పెంచింది. ఇంతకీ 'సుబ్రహ్మణ్యపురం' ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించిందా? రివ్యూలోచూద్దాం.Full Review:https://telugu.filmibeat.com/reviews/subramanyapuram-movie-review-rating-071665.html

    కవచం మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

    కవచం మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

    కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ జంటగా నటించిన కవచం చిత్రానికి నూతన దర్శకుడు శ్రీనివాస్ మామిళ్ళ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. డిసెంబర్ 7 న విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్రం బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనుకు భారీ సక్సెస్ అందించిందా అనే విషయాన్ని తెలుసుకోవాలంటే కథలోకి వెళ్లాల్సిందే.Full Review: https://telugu.filmibeat.com/reviews/bellamkonda-srinu-s-kavacham-cinema-rating-review-071662.html

    2.O మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

    2.O మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

    600 కోట్ల రూపాయలతో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రానికి రజనీకాంత్, బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు అక్షయ్ కుమార్ ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా మారారు. సుమారు 4 సంవత్సరాల కష్టానికి ప్రతిఫలం నవంబర్ 29న దక్కబోతున్నది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 10 స్క్రీన్లలో ప్రదర్శించనున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఎలాంటి టాక్‌ను సంపాదించుకొందో తెలియాలంటే కథలోకి వెళ్లాల్సిందే.Full Review: https://telugu.filmibeat.com/reviews/2-o-telugu-cinema-review-and-rating-071425.html

    English summary
    Tollywood has witnessed four movies this week. next Enti, Kavacham, Subramanyapuram, Subhalekha+Lu movies are released on December 7th. In this occassion, Telugu filmibeat brings exclusive reviews.
