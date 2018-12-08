 »   » మూవీ రివ్యూలు: కవచం, నెక్ట్స్ ఎంటీ, సుబ్రహ్మణ్యపురం హిట్టా ఫట్టా?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
2 0 movie review and rating next enti movie review and rating subramanyapuram movie review and rating kavacham movie review rating rajinikanth sumanth tamannah bhatia kajal aggarwal
English summary
Tollywood has witnessed four movies this week. next Enti, Kavacham, Subramanyapuram, Subhalekha+Lu movies are released on December 7th. In this occassion, Telugu filmibeat brings exclusive reviews.