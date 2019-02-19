15 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత నటనపై వైపు.. సంఘ సంస్కర్త పాత్రలో రేణు దేశాయ్!

పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ హీరోగా పూరి జగన్నాధ్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన 'బద్రి' సినిమాతో నటిగా కెరీర్ ప్రారంభించిన రేణు దేశాయ్... చివరగా 2003లో వచ్చిన 'జానీ' చిత్రంలో నటించారు. పవన్ కళ్యాణ్తో ప్రేమలో పడిన తర్వాత ఆమె నటనకు పూర్తిగా దూరమయ్యారు.
యాక్టింగుకు దూరమైన ఫిల్మ్ కాస్టూమ్ డిజైనర్గా, ఎడిటర్గా ప్రయాణం కొనసాగించారు. పవన్ కళ్యాణ్తో విడిపోయిన తర్వాత దర్శకురాలిగా, నిర్మాతగా సినిమాలు చేశారు. దాదాపు 15 సంవత్సరాల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత రేణు దేశాయ్ మళ్లీ ముఖానికి రంగేసుకోబోతున్నారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని ఆమె అఫీషియ్గా వెల్లడించారు.
తెలుగు మూవీకి సైన్ చేసిన రేణు దేశాయ్
ఇటీవలే తాను తెలుగులో వంశీ కృష్ణ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఓ సినిమాకు సైన్ చేసినట్లు రేణు దేశాయ్ తెలిపారు. దీంతో పాటు మరో ముఖ్యమైన ప్రాజెక్టు కూడా ఒప్పుకున్నాను. వచ్చేవారం ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ మొదలవుతుందని తెలిపారు.
హేమలత లవణం పాత్రలో...
వంశీ కృష్ణ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న సినిమాలో చాలా ప్రత్యేకమైన పాత్ర చేస్తున్నారు. హేమలత లవణం గారి పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాను. వ్యక్తిగతంగా నాకు హేమలత లవణం గారు అంటే చాలా రెస్పెక్ట్. ఆమె పాత్రలో నటించడం గౌరవంగా భావిస్తున్నట్లు రేణు దేశాయ్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
ఎవరీ హేమలత లవణం?
హేమలత లవణం ఒక సామాజిక సంస్కర్త. రచయిత. అంటరానితనం, కుల వ్యవస్థపై పోరాటం చేశారు. తన భర్త లవణంతో కలిసి ‘సంస్కార్' అనే సంస్థను స్థాపించారు.
దర్శకురాలిగా, నిర్మాతగా
పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ నుంచి విడిపోయిన తర్వాత దర్శకురాలిగా, నిర్మాతగా మరాఠీ చిత్రాలు రూపొందించిన రేణు దేశాయ్... అవి కమర్షియల్గా వర్కౌట్ కాకపోవడంతో నటనవైపు అడుగులు వేస్తున్నట్లు చర్చించుకుంటున్నారు.
"Helloooo. I am so happy to share with you guys that I have signed a film recently. I will be playing a very special character. I am playing Hemalatha Lavanam Garu’s character in a film directed by Vamsi Krishna garu. I personally respect Lavanam garu a lot and look up to her and I am feeling extremely honoured to be playing her on screen. More details about the role and film to follow later. Have some more awesome news to share about one more important project I signed and will be shooting for it next week." Renu Desai said.
Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 19:39 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more