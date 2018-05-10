 »   » ఫ్రెండ్స్ పోరుకు తలవొగ్గిన ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్.. లేటైనా లేటేస్టుగా!

లేటైనా లేటేస్టుగా అందాల తార ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ బచ్చన్ సోషల్ మీడియా వెబ్‌సైట్ ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లోకి వచ్చేస్తున్నారు. కేన్స్ ఫిల్మ్ ఫెస్టివల్‌కు హాజరు అవుతున్నందన్న అంతకుముందే ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లోకి రావాలని ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. మే 17న బాలీవుడ్ సినీ దేవతలు సోనమ్ కపూర్, దీపికా పదుకొన్, ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ బచ్చన్‌ కేన్స్ ఫిల్మ్ ఫెస్టివల్‌కు హాజరవుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ క్రమంలో మే 11న ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లోకి ఐశ్వర్య అడుగుపెట్టడానికి ముహుర్తం ఖారారైనట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది.

బాలీవుడ్‌లోనే కాదు, హాలీవుడ్‌లో కూడా ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్‌కి లెక్కలేనంత మంది అభిమానులు ఉన్నారు. వారందరికీ దగ్గరయ్యేందుకు ఈ బాలీవుడ్ ముద్దుగుమ్మ ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే బచ్చన్ పరివార్ నుంచి అభిషేక్, అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్‌లో సోషల్ మీడియాలో చురుకుగా ఉన్నారు.

సోషల్ మీడియాకు ఉన్న ప్రాధాన్యత తెలుసుకొని త్వరలోనే ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించనున్నానని ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో వెల్లడించారు. గతంలో కరణ్ జోహర్, మనీష్ మల్హోత్రా లాంటి స్నేహితులు సోషల్ మీడియాలోకి రావాలని పోరు పెట్టారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఇప్పుడు ఆ సమయం ఆసన్నమైందని ఆమె అన్నారు.

English summary
Bollywood divas like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flock to the French Riviera for one of the most coveted international film festivals. While Deepika and Kangana Ranaut have already reached Cannes, Aishwarya is all set to make her 17th appearance at Cannes Film Festival. The report suggests that she will make her Instagram debut on May 11.
Story first published: Thursday, May 10, 2018, 12:04 [IST]
