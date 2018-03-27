 »   » అంబానీ కుమారుడి ఎంజేగ్మెంట్ పార్టీ: ఐశ్వర్యతో పాటు తరలి వచ్చిన తారాలోకం.... (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

As the eldest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, exchanged rings with Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta in Goa, the Ambani couple hosted engagement bash for the B-town stars and celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, John Abraham and Kiran Rao were seen in attendance. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta swapped rings in Goa at private lawn ceremony on Saturday and Internet went berserk over the cute couple. Reportedly, Akash and Shloka are childhood friends and are said to have studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS).