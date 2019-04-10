పీఎం నరేంద్రమోదీపై నిషేధం.. బీజేపీకి ఈసీ షాక్

పీఎం నరేంద్రమోదీ బయోపిక్కు ఎన్నికల కమీషన్ షాకిచ్చింది. లోక్సభ ఎన్నికల సమయంలో నరేంద్రమోదీ బయోజిక్తో సహా ఎలాంటి బయోపిక్స్కు విడుదలకు అనుమతి లేదని కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం స్పష్టం చేసింది. ఈ మేరకు పీఎం నరేంద్రమోదీ బయోపిక్ నిర్మాతలకు నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది.
ఆర్టికల్ 324 కింద లభించి అధికారాన్ని ఆసరగా తీసుకొని ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్నాం. ఎన్నికల కోడ్ ఉన్నంత వరకు పీఎం నరేంద్రమోదీ సినిమా రిలీజ్ కాదు అని ఈసీ అధికారి స్పష్టం చేశారు.
నరేంద్రమోదీ బయోపిక్ను రిలీజ్ చేయాలని దాఖలు చేసిన పిటిషన్ను సుప్రీంకోర్టు తిరస్కరించింది. సెంట్రల్ బోర్డు ఆఫ్ సెన్సార్ సర్టిఫికెట్ గురించి తాము చెప్పేది ఏమీ లేదు. రిలీజ్ నిర్ణయాన్ని ఎన్నికల సంఘానికి వదలేస్తున్నామని సుప్రీంకోర్టు స్పష్టం చేసింది.
కాగా, కాంగ్రెస్ తరఫు న్యాయవాది సింఘ్వీ తన వాదనలు వినిపిస్తూ.. ఈ సినిమా విడుదలను 40 రోజులపాటు వాయిదా వేయాలని, ఒకవేళ రిలీజ్ చేస్తే దాని ప్రభావం ప్రజాక్షేత్రంపై ఉంటుంది. ఎన్నికల వేళ ఓటర్లను ప్రభావితం చేసే అవకాశం ఉంది అని సింఘ్వీ స్పష్టం చేశారు. మోదీ బయోపిక్ను అడ్డుకోవడం దారుణం.. భావ ప్రకటిత స్వేచ్ఛ హక్కును హరించడమేనని బీజేపీ విమర్శించింది.
వివేక్ ఒబేరాయ్ నటించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి మంగళవారం సెంట్రల్ బోర్డు ఆఫ్ ఫిలిం సర్టిఫికేషన్ (సీబీఎఫ్సీ) యూ సర్టిఫికెట్ జారీ చేసింది.
Election Commission bans any release of all biopics during the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, the EC had also issued a notice to makers of the Narendra Modi biopic. While the producers of the film had replied to the EC notice, the poll panel was awaiting the reply of the BJP before taking a call on whether to allow the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
