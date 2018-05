 »   »  మూడు ఆత్మలు, రెండు మృతదేహాలు, జీవిత ప్రయాణం.... ఆసుపత్రి నుండి ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ ట్వీట్!

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ

English summary

