    దబంగ్ 3 షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం.. మేము పుట్టిన ఊరిలోనే షూటింగ్.. సల్మాన్ ఎమోషనల్

    బాలీవుడ్ కండలవీరుడు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ ఏడేళ్ల తర్వాత మళ్లీ చుల్‌బుల్ పాండే అవతారం ఎత్తాడు. దబంగ్3 చిత్ర షూటింగ్ సోమవారం ఇండోర్‌లో ప్రారంభమైంది. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్, అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్ జన్మస్థలంలో ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్‌ను ప్రారంభించడం విశేషంగా మారింది. ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రభుదేవా దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తుండగా.. సోనాక్షి సిన్హా మరోసారి సల్మాన్‌తో జతకట్టింది.

    దబంగ్ 3 సినిమా షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభమైనట్టు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్ ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు. ఈ మేరకు అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్‌తో కూడిన వీడియోను షేర్ చేశారు. అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్, నేను ఎక్కడైతే పుట్టామో.. అదే ఇండోర్‌లో దంబంగ్ సినిమా షూట్‌ను మొదలుపెట్టాం. మా తాత ఎక్కడైతే పోలీస్ ఆఫీసర్‌గా నియమితుడయ్యాడో.. ఆ ప్రదేశాలైన మండలేశ్వర్, మహేశ్వర్ ప్రాంతాలకు వెళ్తున్నాం అని ఆదివారం పోస్టు చేసిన వీడియోలో సల్మాన్ అన్నారు.

    బాలీవుడ్‌లో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌గా రూపొందిన దంబంగ్ సినిమాకు అభినవ్ కశ్యప్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. దబంగ్ 2 సినిమాకు అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్ డైరెక్టర్‌గా అవతారం ఎత్తారు. ఇప్పుడు ప్రభుదేవా మూడో దబంగ్‌కు శ్రీకారం చుట్టారు.

    English summary
    After seven years Salman Khan is set to be back in the avatar of Chulbul Pandey for the third instalment of Dabangg franchise. Talking about the same, Salman took to his Instagram page and shared a video with Arbaaz. In the video, the superstar says, "Arbaaz Khan and I have just landed in Indore where we were both born and we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force."
    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
