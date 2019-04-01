దబంగ్ 3 షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం.. మేము పుట్టిన ఊరిలోనే షూటింగ్.. సల్మాన్ ఎమోషనల్

English summary

After seven years Salman Khan is set to be back in the avatar of Chulbul Pandey for the third instalment of Dabangg franchise. Talking about the same, Salman took to his Instagram page and shared a video with Arbaaz. In the video, the superstar says, "Arbaaz Khan and I have just landed in Indore where we were both born and we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force."