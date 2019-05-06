తెలుగు
    అవెంజర్స్‌ మరో రికార్డు.. బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దూకుడు

    అవెంజర్స్: ది ఎండ్‌గేమ్ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా వసూళ్ల జైత్రయాత్రను కొనసాగిస్తున్నది. దేశీయ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద అలజడి సృష్టిస్తున్నది. బాలీవుడ్ అగ్రహీరోల చిత్రాలకు ధీటుగా ఈ చిత్రం కాసుల పంట పడిస్తున్నది. ఈ సినిమా కేవలం 10 రోజుల్లోనే రూ.300 కోట్ల నికరవసూళ్లను రాబట్టడం గమనార్హం.

    అవెంజర్స్ చిత్రం రెండో ఆదివారం కూడా ఘనంగా కలెక్షన్లను రాబట్టింది. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఈ సినిమా రూ.21.50 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసినట్టు ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి. దాంతో ఈ చిత్రం మొత్తంగా రూ.311 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసినట్టయింది. ఈ వారాంతానికి ఈ చిత్రం రూ.400 కోట్లకు చేరువయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    Avengers Endgame crossed 300 crores mile stone

    రెండో వారంలో అవెంజర్స్ సినిమా శుక్రవారం రూ12 కోట్లు, శనివారం రూ.18.25 కోట్లు వసూలు చేయడం గమనార్హం. అవెంజర్స్: ఎండ్‌గేమ్ చిత్రం అమెరికా, చైనా, భారత్ అనే తేడా లేకుండా ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 46 దేశాల్లో కలెక్షన్లను రాబడుతున్నది. రాబర్ట్ డౌనీ జూనియర్, క్రిస్ ఎవాన్స్, క్రిస్ హెమ్స్‌వర్త్, మార్క్ రాఫెలో, పౌల్ రుడ్, బ్రీ లార్సన్ తదితరులు నటించిన చిన్నా పెద్ద అనే తేడా లేకుండా అందర్ని ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నది.

    English summary
    Avengers: Endgame is on the record-breaking spree, not just in India, or in the US, but worldwide. The per day collections of the film are eye-popping and surprising even for those who were prepared for this storm at the Box Office. Avengers Endgame box office decimates records to earn Rs 12590 crore worldwide. The superhero film made Rs 21.50 crore on its second Sunday which is also highest this weekend. The film has raked in a total of Rs 311 crore until now and it's likely to reach Rs 375 crore by the end of this week.
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
