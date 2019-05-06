అవెంజర్స్‌ మరో రికార్డు.. బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దూకుడు

English summary

Avengers: Endgame is on the record-breaking spree, not just in India, or in the US, but worldwide. The per day collections of the film are eye-popping and surprising even for those who were prepared for this storm at the Box Office. Avengers Endgame box office decimates records to earn Rs 12590 crore worldwide. The superhero film made Rs 21.50 crore on its second Sunday which is also highest this weekend. The film has raked in a total of Rs 311 crore until now and it's likely to reach Rs 375 crore by the end of this week.