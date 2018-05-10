 »   » నా పేరు సూర్యకు షాకిచ్చిన మహానటి.. అదరగొట్టేలా ఫస్ట్ డే కలెక్షన్స్!

నా పేరు సూర్యకు షాకిచ్చిన మహానటి.. అదరగొట్టేలా ఫస్ట్ డే కలెక్షన్స్!

సావిత్రి జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన మహానటి చిత్రం అన్నివర్గాల ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నది. సావిత్రి పాత్రలో కనిపించిన కీర్తీ సురేష్, జెమినీ గణేషన్ రోల్‌లో నటించిన దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్‌కు ప్రేక్షకులు నీరాజనం పడుతున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ఎవడే సుబ్రమణ్యం దర్శకుడు నాగ అశ్విన్ డైరెక్టర్‌గా వ్యవహరించారు. మే 9 (శుక్రవారం)న రిలీజైన ఈ చిత్రం భారీ కలెక్షన్లను సొంతం చేసుకొంటున్నది. మహానటి చిత్రం వసూళ్లపరంగా ఓ రికార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది.

మహానటి చిత్రం అమెరికాలో ప్రీమియర్, ఫస్ట్ డే షోల ద్వారా రూ.2,06,35,008 వసూలు చేసింది. అల్లు అర్జున్ నటించిన నా పేరు సూర్య నా ఇల్లు ఇండియా మించిన కలెక్షనను సాధించడం ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలను ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురిచేస్తున్నది. నా పేరు సూర్య కేవలం రూ. 1,37,48,852 వసూలు చేయడం గమనార్హం.


సావిత్రి బయోపిక్ చిత్రం తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కూడా మంచి కలెక్షన్లను సాధిస్తున్నది. నైజాంలో ఈ చిత్రం రూ. 66 లక్షల కలెక్షన్లను వసూలు చేసింది. సీడెడ్‌లో 13 లక్షలు రాబట్టింది. యునైటెడ్ అరేబియాలో 18 లక్షలు వసూలు చేసింది.


ఇక ఆంధ్రాలో కూడా మహనటికి ప్రేక్షకులు బ్రహ్మరథం పడుతున్నారు. కృష్ణా జిల్లాలో 15 లక్షలు, గుంటూరులో 9 లక్షలు, తూర్పులో 10 లక్షలు, పశ్చిమలో 6 లక్షలు, నెల్లూరులో 4 లక్షల రూపాయల షేర్‌ను రాబట్టింది. ఏపీ, తెలంగాణలో కలిపి ఈ చిత్రం తొలిరోజున రూ.1.41 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది.


మహానటి చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మాతలే స్వయంగా రిలీజ్ చేశారు. అడ్వాన్స్ పద్దతిలో ఈ చిత్రానికి రూ.11 మేర థియేట్రికల్ హక్కుల రూపంలో వచ్చాయి. ఈ చిత్రానికి మంచి టాక్ వచ్చినందున రానున్న రోజుల్లో, ప్రధానంగా వీకెండ్‌లో కలెక్షన్లు పెరిగే అవకాశముందని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు పేర్కొంటున్నాయి.


Savithri biopic Mahanati Teaser released. Actress Keerthy suresh is steps into Savithri's role. Samantha prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Director Krish are played key roles in this movie. This movie is slated to release on May 9th. This movie is minting good numbers all over the world.
